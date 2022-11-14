Man who lost to his mom in election is charged with rape, South Dakota officials say

Bud Marty May, a candidate who lost his bid for South Dakota’s House of Representatives, has been arrested on a charge of rape, jail records show.

May, a Republican, was one of four candidates vying for two District 27 seats and ran against his mother, Elizabeth May, and Democrats Peri Pourier and Norma Rendon.

May earned roughly 22% of the vote in a relatively close race, but his mother and Pourier ultimately held onto their seats.

On Nov. 13, just days after May’s loss, he was booked into the Pennington County Jail on a charge of rape by means of force, coercion or threats, records show.

He was due to appear in court the following morning, Monday, Nov. 14.

If May is convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 50 years in prison and forced to pay $50,000 in fines, the Mitchell Republic reported.

South Dakota’s District 27 encompasses six counties including Bennett, Haakon, Jackson, Pennington, Oglala and Lakota.

