Man lunges at Buffalo supermarket gunman during sentencing

A man lunged at the 19-year-old who was convicted of killing 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket during his sentencing hearing on Wednesday, forcing officers to rush the gunman out of the courtroom.

Payton Gendron is set to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Wednesday, after pleading guilty to state murder and domestic terrorism charges last November.

The man rushed at Gendron amid the impassioned testimony of one of the victim’s family members.

DEVELOPING

