A man lying on the tracks inside a Bronx subway station was fatally struck by an oncoming train early Tuesday, police said.

As a Manhattan-bound No. 4 train pulled into Bedford Park Blvd. station about 1:40 a.m. the motorman saw the victim on the tracks but was unable to stop the train in time.

The victim died at the scene.

Cops were working to determine his identity. He appeared to be homeless, police said.