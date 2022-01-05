Man lying down on busy Brooklyn roadway fatally struck by driver who mistook him for bag of trash

A man lying down on a busy Brooklyn thoroughfare was fatally struck by a driver who mistook him for a bag of trash, police said Wednesday.

The 45-year-old victim was lying in a northbound lane of Ocean Parkway near Neptune Ave in Coney Island when he was run over by a Chevy Impala about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, cops said.

Medics rushed the victim to nearby Coney Island Hospital but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released.

The 56-year-old driver, who dragged the victim several feet before stopping, told police he tried in vain to avoid striking him but thought he was either a bag of garbage or a blanket. He was not charged or issued a summons.

It was not immediately clear why the victim was in the roadway.