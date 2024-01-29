Man lying in road hit, killed on I-90 west of Snoqualmie Pass summit

KIRO 7 News Staff
·1 min read

A man who was lying in the road was killed on eastbound Interstate 90 just west of the Snoqualmie Pass summit.

He was hit and killed by a car shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The victim is a 23-year-old Lynnwood man.

The Washington State Department of Transportation posted that all the eastbound lanes were closed at 12:07 a.m. Monday while state troopers investigated.

The lanes reopened shortly before 4 a.m.