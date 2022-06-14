Man lying in road tries to kill driver who stopped to help him, South Carolina cops say

A South Carolina driver was stopping to help a stranger when she was stabbed in a roadside attack, officials said.

The woman was left bleeding in her car after the assault on Monday, June 13, according to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

As they searched for clues in the attempted murder case, deputies launched a drone and K-9s. But they didn’t have initial success with tracking down a suspect, described as an unknown man with a forearm tattoo.

Officials said a woman was driving at about 5 p.m. when she saw a man lying on the pavement of Johnson Road, roughly 45 miles northwest of Charleston. After the driver stopped her car, the man got up and started to stab and kick her, according to the sheriff’s office.

At some point, the woman told deputies, she was able to get the knife from the man and drive herself back home.

Officials said the woman “suffered numerous injuries to include a stab wound to the abdomen.” A deputy responding to the stabbing reportedly used a tourniquet on her after seeing a “large amount of blood coming from her left arm.”

The woman was then rushed to Trident Medical Center in North Charleston for treatment. Now, the sheriff’s office has a warning for other drivers.

“DCSO wants to remind everyone of the dangers of stopping for strangers, especially in remote or less traveled areas,” officials wrote. “If you believe someone needs help please call 911 and let law enforcement and other first responders deal with the matter.”

