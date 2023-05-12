Man with a machete was acting ‘irrationally’ at a Florida store. In walked the sheriff

A Florida sheriff was forced into action while visiting a business.

According to a Thursday Facebook post from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Michelle Cook was speaking to someone when a customer began acting “irrationally” at the front counter.

A bystander snapped a photo of Cook standing over the person who she ended up restraining after finding a “large machete” down his pants.

A police report says the incident happened on the afternoon of May 5 at General RV Center in Orange Park. The man was reportedly trying to sell air fresheners to customers for 25 cents.

Clay sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Ford told the Miami Herald that Cook happened to be at the store “by chance” and noticed employees at the counter who had “strange looks on their faces,” trying to get her attention.

“The man was doing things that weren’t normal, like giving two different names and engaging people in conversation,” Ford said. “The sheriff observed the machete. She was able to remove the machete, detain him and call for [backup].”

“Great job by our Sheriff, Sheriff Michelle Cook, on keeping our community safe and getting the subject the help he needs,” the FB post ends, adding that the individual was subsequently taken into custody.