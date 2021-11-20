Man with machete arrested for threatening couple outside Richland Krispy Kreme

A 40-year-old man is in the Benton County jail after threatening a couple with a machete in Richland.

Brandon W. Hertel is being held on investigation of second-degree assault, felony harassment and possessing a weapon that could cause bodily harm, show jail records.

Richland police said they were called out about 4 p.m. Thursday to the area of Krispy Kreme on Duportail Street in the Queensgate area.

Officers were told a man was threatening another man and his wife with a machete.

Hertel was arrested and the machete was found under some nearby arborvitae trees, police posted on Facebook on Friday night.

“During the investigation it was learned that the suspect and victims knew each other and the disturbance was over money that was owed to Hertel,” said police.