Man with machete charged with assault, vandalism after standoff at McDonald’s, officials say

A man is behind bars after a standoff with Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies outside a local McDonald’s.

The incident unfolded at a McDonald’s in the 3800 block of Hacks Cross Monday evening, when the suspect allegedly hit a victim with an object around 6:20 p.m.

Video obtained by FOX13 shows deputies with guns drawn, surrounding the man as he wielded a knife in the restaurant’s parking lot.

The man was eventually subdued and taken into custody, officials said.

SCSO later confirmed he was armed with both a knife and machete.

Tevin D. Garrett, 30, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, and Vandalism. This incident continues to be an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/YJDHeWiQz1 — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) September 20, 2022

Tevin D. Garrett, 30, is charged with Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault and Vandalism.

Tuesday morning, SCSO said Garrett had also cornered two victims at a Zaxby’s restaurant next to the McDonald’s before being subdued by law enforcement.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

