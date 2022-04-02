Man with machete dies after being shot by Spartanburg deputy

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says a machete-wielding man died after being shot by a deputy.

Authorities told WYFF 4 that law enforcement was called to a residence Friday night after a neighbor heard a woman screaming. Deputies arrived and saw a woman with injuries and a man, who had a machete and hammer, inside the home.

According to the report, the man was ordered to drop the weapons several times but refused. He was then shot by a deputy and taken to a hospital, where he died.

The woman sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, deputies said. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

