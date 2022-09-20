Man with machete taken into custody after standoff outside McDonald’s, SCSO says

Tense moments at a fast-food restaurant in southeast Shelby County led to the arrest of a man who was seen with a large knife surrounded by deputies.

Deputies were heard screaming at him to drop the weapon. The man was taken into custody on Highway 385.

PHOTOS: Man with machete in standoff with SCSO deputies

A man got into an armed standoff with Shelby County deputies outside of a McDonald's on Hacks Cross Road on Monday, September 19, 2022, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said nobody was injured.

Video obtained by FOX13 shows Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies, with guns drawn, surrounding the man with a knife in the restaurant’s parking lot.

Deputies were heard screaming at him to drop the weapon.The man was taken into custody.

It still is unclear what led up to the incident or what charges the man may face.

One person was struck with an object by the suspect, but no injuries were reported, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

FOX13 will update this story when more information on the suspect and the charges that man is facing are made available.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: