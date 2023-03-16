Man with machete who took woman hostage shot dead by North Miami Police

A man who had threatened his family with a machete Thursday afternoon, then made his way to an office building where he took a woman hostage was shot and killed by North Miami Police, according to a law enforcement source.

No one else was injured, including the woman who was taken hostage and at one point had the machete pressed against her neck, the source said.

The shooting happened at about 2 p.m. inside an office building at 16855 NE Second Ave.

Family members called police after the man left the home. It wasn’t immediately clear if he walked or drove to the office building. The source said before officers entered the building, negotiators attempted to talk the man into surrendering and coming outside.

When that failed, they entered the building. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.

This breaking news story will be updated.