Man with machete at Utz plant subdued by employees, cops: 'Heroes all around,' says chief

A man is in custody and a plant manager was wounded after the man returned to the Hanover area Utz factory where he worked with a machete to confess his love to a former coworker, police said.

Around 12:58 p.m. on Friday, police were called to an Utz factory on Kindig Lane in Conewago Township, Adams County, for a report of a man with a machete inside the plant, Conewago Township Police Chief Gary Baumgardner told the Evening Sun.

Baumgardner declined to identify the man, pending the release of an affidavit in the case.

Police arrived and found an injured 52-year-old male, a plant manager, who had cut his hand in a struggle with the man while taking the machete that had been sticking out of the suspect's backpack.

Police and EMS personnel are seen on the scene where a 25-year-old fired employee reportedly returned with a machete to an Utz factory on the first block of Kindig Lane, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Conewago Township. A 52-year-old plant manager cut his hand while disarming the man, said Conewago Township Police Chief Gary Baumgardner.

Conewago Township Police Chief Gary Baumgardner said the 25-year-old man was a temporary employee of the plant who was let go due to not showing up to work.

The man had reportedly developed a crush on a 20-year-old female employee of the plant, and confronted her in the packaging area of the factory to confess his affection for her, to which he was rejected, Baumgardner said.

After being rejected, the man had become upset. That's when, according to Baumgardner, employees acted swiftly to disarm the man and subdue him.

"It could have been very bad," Baumgardner said, noting there were 30 other employees in the packaging area at the time of the incident.

As the plant manager disarmed the machete, several other employees rushed to hold the man down. Within moments of being called, Conewago Township Police Sgt. Kevin O'Brien arrived on scene, rushing directly into the plant, Baumgardner said.

O'Brien took the man into custody, assisted by Conewago Township Officer Patrick Lehman, Baumgardner said.

"They did exactly what we expect police to do," Baumgardner said, pointing to the officer's immediate entry to secure the facility.

"The quick reaction by the plant manager and swift arrival of our officers on the scene were mitigating factors in this incident having a no-casualty resolution," said Baumgardner. "They were heroes all around."

The 25-year-old man is currently being evaluated at Hanover before being booked into Adams County Prison, Baumgardner said.

The plant manager, who had cut his hand, was treated by EMS on scene but was not transported to the hospital, Baumgardner said.

On Friday afternoon, an Utz spokesperson confirmed that a former employee had entered the facility.

"We can confirm a former employee entered one of our facilities in Hanover, Pennsylvania, and was quickly taken into police custody," said Utz spokesperson Kevin Brick.

"The facility was secured, and no one was injured," Brick said.

"Utz Quality Foods takes employee safety seriously, and this incident was resolved quickly and without any injuries."

Community LifeTeam EMS, Hanover Area Fire & Rescue EMS, Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services, and McSherrystown police assisted Conewago Township police with the incident, according to Adams County 911 records.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.

