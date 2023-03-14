Man mad at grandma; charged with auto burglary

Mar. 13—Cumberland County sheriff's deputies responding to a burglary in progress last week and arrested one suspect for auto burglary and another for resisting arrest and possession of meth.

Hunter Ross Frazee, 19, Deepwater Rd., is charged with auto burglary and vandalism in the March 8 incident that occurred on Deepwater Rd.

Nolan Harris Conner, 18, Deepwater Rd., is charged with possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and resisting a stop, arrest or search.

Deputies responded to a burglary in progress in the 100 block of Deepwater Rd. When a caller reported seeing a vehicle being broken into.

Deputies Perrianna Evans, Josh Matthews and Jake Moore and Reserve Deputy Anthony Thompson responded to the call.

On arrival, deputies wrote they found a vehicle partially parked in the roadway and occupied by two persons. One man was holding a screwdriver.

The two were taken into custody — one after a brief struggle — and deputies contacted witnesses to sort out what was taking place.

Frazee told officers the residence in which he was parked in front of was his grandmother's home. He reported he had been asked to move from the residence and was angry. Frazee told the deputy he entered a truck to steal it because he was angry at his grandmother.

A Ford pickup parked at the residence had about $2,000 in damage to the driver's door that were new scrapings.

This resulted in the two charges being placed against Frazee.

During the arrest, deputies recovered about .94 grams of meth, resulting in the possession and the resisting charge against Conner.

Frazee was placed under $6,500 bond

and inner under $4,500 bond and both

will make appearances in General Sessions Court.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com