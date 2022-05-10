Man who made $150,000+ trapping turtles in Georgia sentenced to prison

A man who trapped and shipped thousands of freshwater turtles from Georgia to California is headed to prison.

Nathan Horton trapped the turtles using nets that are illegal under Georgia law, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors say the turtles were trapped from at least 2015 to 2017 and were ultimately destined for Asia where they are sold for substantial profits.

Horton earned more than $150,000 trapping and shipping the turtles, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A judge sentenced Horton to one year and a day in prison followed by three years supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

“Horton robbed public lands by using illegal traps that can cause significant harm to aquatic animals and birds,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “This tough but fair sentence should be a warning to anyone who would consider violating our nation’s wildlife protection statutes.”

“Wildlife trafficking negatively impacts our native natural resources and could possibly lead to a species’ extinction,” said U.S. Fish and Wildlife’s Office of Law Enforcement Assistant Director Edward Grace. “Our agents worked closely with Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to ensure this trafficker faced prosecution for his serious crime. This work is important so future generations of Americans may enjoy our nation’s wildlife treasures.”

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Office of Law Enforcement, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, and California Department of Fish and Wildlife all investigated the case.

