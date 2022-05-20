Man who made alleged bomb threat against Columbia day care arrested in Kansas

Missouri Capitol Police officer Adam Hoskins and his explosive device-detection K-9 “Burbon” search the lawn outside the KinderCare Learning Center at 2416 W. Ash St. at about 1:05 p.m. Tuesday. The day care was evacuated by police and firefighters after someone called in a bomb threat.

The St. Joseph man accused of calling in a bomb threat to Columbia's KinderCare Learning Center this week was arrested Thursday in Atchison, Kansas.

Alexzander S. Green faces charges of first-degree terrorist threats, first-degree harassment and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Boone County online jail records do not indicate whether he is in county custody yet.

An initial court date has not been set.

Green is accused of calling KinderCare at about 12:20 p.m. Tuesday to make the threat. The employee who took the call told police she recognized Green's voice due to previous harassing phone calls, according to court documents.

Previously: Charges filed against man alleged to make bomb threat against Columbia day care

Police also contacted a woman who has a connection to Green, who said this is escalating behavior for Green.

Columbia police reached out to the Atchison Police Department for assistance in locating Green. He was found without incident, the police department said.

When Green allegedly called the day care, he asked to confirm the name of the business and address before making the threat, the employee told police.

More: Authorities give all-clear after Columbia day care center evacuated due to bomb threat

A total of 79 children and 18 staff members were evacuated from KinderCare on Tuesday. Parents were made aware of the situation by police.

An all-clear was given after investigations were conducted by the Mid-Missouri Bomb Squad and bomb-sniffing dogs from the University of Missouri Police Department and Jefferson City Capitol Police.

Charles Dunlap covers courts, public safety and other general subjects for the Tribune. You can reach him at cdunlap@columbiatribune.com or @CD_CDT on Twitter. Please consider subscribing to support vital local journalism.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Columbia day care bomb threat suspect arrested in Kansas