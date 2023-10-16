Man made anti-Semitic remarks outside two Bexley homes, police say

Bexley police have arrested and charged a man accused of going onto two porches and making anti-Semitic comments.

Jacob Reidy, 39, of the North Side, faces two misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records.

The first incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday at a home on the 100 block of South Columbia Avenue. The second occurred around the same time at a home on the 300 block of South Parkview Avenue.

According to court records, Reidy walked up to the front door of both homes, both of which were flying the Israeli flag in front of them, and knocked on the door "for no other purpose than to shout anti-Semitic things."

The police report for the first incident does not include any details about what was said. The incident narrative for the incident on Parkview Avenue said the suspect, later identified as Reidy, had stopped at the home to yell "anti-Semitic things."

A member of a local social media group posted what appears to be doorbell camera footage from one of the homes, where an Israeli flag is visibly flying. The person, whose appearance matches Reidy's, speaks into the doorbell and says, "You Zionist pigs are (expletive) disgusting."

The post also references an incident on Oct. 7, the day Hamas fighters entered Israel and killed thousands of people, in which a person in a vehicle in the parking lot of Congregation Tifereth Israel, located at 1354 E. Broad St., made a comment that more Jews should have been killed. The synagogue had a special-duty police officer working who was able to get the license plate with the vehicle, according to the social media post.

Bexley police are also investigating a report from Oct. 7 at the Agudas Achim synagogue, located at 2767 E. Broad St.

Around 11:40 a.m., a silver, four-door car with tinted windows reportedly drove past the synagogue's playground and yelled, "Israel is a terrorist state."

The car reportedly sped away, squealing its tires, and headed west on East Broad Street. Two children were on the playground at the time, according to the Bexley police report.

It is unknown if that incident is connected to Reidy.

Court records show Reidy is scheduled to have his first court appearance in Franklin County Municipal Court on Tuesday. He is being held in the Franklin County jail.

If convicted, he faces a maximum of 30 days in jail on each count.

Columbus police are also continuing to investigate an incident in which a driver struck several pedestrians at a pro-Palestine rally in Downtown Columbus on Thursday.

A police report from the incident, obtained by the Dispatch, indicates that it is being investigated as a possible assault. No charges have been filed against the driver of the vehicle as of Monday afternoon, according to court records.

At the time the driver struck the pedestrians, the group was marching in the street near the intersection of North High Street and East Gay Street. Two pedestrians, a male and a female, were struck. Neither suffered critical injuries, according to the report.

Columbus police said on Monday anyone with information or video of the incident should contact detectives at 614-645-4141.

