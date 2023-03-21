Man who made bomb threats was angry with school, police say

Mar. 21—WINDSOR LOCKS — Detectives had to work through a convoluted web of phone numbers to find the man they say was responsible for bomb threats made to two schools in February.

Police say at the center of the web was Dahari Martin, who was angry about an interaction with school staff and police earlier in the morning.

Martin, 27, of Windsor Locks, was charged with an act of terrorism, first-degree falsely reporting an incident, first-degree threatening, and second-degree breach of peace.

He is free on $100,000 bond and is to appear in Hartford Superior Court on March 28.

Police say they were called to North Street Elementary School on the morning of Feb. 17 because a situation with a parent was escalating.

Martin was at the school to pick up his sick child, but was parked in a fire lane and refused to move to a designated parking spot.

Police told Martin he could pick up his child once he followed the rules and moved to a parking spot. Martin replied that the school should follow his rules, because they had woken him up.

Martin told police that he didn't care about the school's rules and would park on the sidewalk if he wanted to.

Martin eventually moved his vehicle, but to a handicap parking spot, and was given a ticket because he didn't produce a placard.

He continued to argue with police when he was asked to put his signature in the student sign-out book.

After leaving, Martin stopped at the police department, where he showed that he had a temporary handicap placard.

At 10:41 a.m., North Street Elementary received a bomb threat over the phone, and a second was received at South Street Elementary at 11:23 a.m. A robotic female voice said, "There is a bomb in the building."

Both buildings were cleared and deemed safe, but students and staff had to be evacuated.

In the days following the threats, police began tracing the calls, obtaining information about the phone number used to make them and who was in contact with that number.

The investigation led them to a woman who said she is a doula. She said she had spoken to a woman who'd recently given birth using two different phone numbers. One of the numbers belonged to Martin, and the other to the suspect in the bomb threats.

Phone records showed that between Feb. 9 and 21, the woman called the suspect's phone number 47 times. She called Martin's number 27 times between Feb. 1 and 9.

Continuing the investigation, police spoke with another woman who had the suspect's number in her phone, connected to a person she knew as "D." When showed a picture of Martin, she identified him.

A third woman said she also knew Martin and contacted him using the suspect's number. She said Martin came to her for tarot card readings.

Police later contacted Martin and he agreed to an interview, during which he denied having anything to do with the threats.

Martin told police one of his phone numbers, but said he didn't remember the other, the one connected to make the threats. He also said that the other phone was used by a few different people, but refused to say who they were.

Police said they believe Martin made the bomb threat call to North Street Elementary in anger for how he was treated earlier in the morning. Realizing he could be implicated because of what happened, police said, he made the second call to shroud his involvement.

