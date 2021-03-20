A Man-Made Disaster at the Border

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matthew Continetti
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

On March 14, the day that Kevin McCarthy and twelve House Republicans went to Texas to visit the southern border, the El Paso Central Processing Center for migrants reached capacity. The Republicans heard heartbreaking stories of unaccompanied children, some less than six years old, crossing the border while holding hands. Border agents informed the congressmen that fentanyl traffickers are exploiting the surge in illegal immigration. One agent told John Katko, ranking member on the Homeland Security Committee, that a few of the apprehended migrants appear on the terrorist watch list. Border and immigration personnel are stretched thin. “They’ve never seen anything like this,” McCarthy told me.

Indeed, Homeland secretary Alejandro Mayorkas projects that the United States faces its largest surge in illegal immigration in two decades. He’s ordered FEMA to assist in taking care of the hundreds of unaccompanied minors who show up daily asking for asylum. Mayorkas and President Joe Biden insist that the previous administration is responsible for a crisis that emerged weeks after Donald Trump left the White House. They couldn’t be more wrong.

What’s happening on the southern border is the most preventable emergency in years. And Joe Biden created it. No matter how often he tells asylum-seekers that now is not the time to enter the United States, migrants won’t listen. That’s because the policies he put into place incentivize the dangerous trek. At the same time, Biden has handed the Republicans an issue that will remain long after the $1,400 checks in the American Rescue Plan have been forgotten. And it hasn’t been 60 days since he took office.

Biden’s contradictory messaging won’t relieve the pressure on the border. Sure, he told George Stephanopoulos that his message to migrants is, “Don’t leave your town or city or community.” Mayorkas echoed this sentiment in an interview with CBS. But then he added, “If they do, we will not expel that young child.” That includes tens of thousands of teenagers who may be looking for jobs rather than fleeing persecution.

So the White House says stay put, but if you don’t and Border Patrol apprehends you, you’ll be housed, clothed, fed, and released if you are under 18. And by the way, we’re laying the groundwork for providing legal status and a path to citizenship for the millions of illegal immigrants already here. That’s not a stop light to border crossers. It’s a yellow light: Proceed with caution.

What did Biden expect? True, he’s maintained a Trump-era rule that allows for the swift removal of adults because of the coronavirus. But he exempted minors from the regulation, creating a massive loophole. And he’s torn up just about everything else that Trump did.

Rich Lowry has documented the rapid undoing of Trump’s successes. The most significant changes were ending the Migrant Protection Protocols — the so-called Remain in Mexico plan that kept asylum-seekers in Mexico while their claims were reviewed — and canceling the “safe-third-country” agreements that required migrants to apply for asylum in the first nation they entered on their way to the United States.

Then there’s the attitudinal difference between the two presidents. Whatever else can be said about Trump, his position on illegal immigration was no mystery. Biden, of course, wants to repudiate every aspect of the Trump presidency, especially its approach to immigration. His demeanor and actions send a dramatic signal that America will be more welcoming.

Even if he says otherwise. Kevin McCarthy, for example, recounted his time at an incomplete section of the border wall. Construction workers had only 17 miles left to finish — but were told to put down their tools as of midnight on January 20. Meanwhile the fence around the U.S. Capitol, complete with razor-wire, still stands. Biden’s position on the two walls delivers a message to both migrants and citizens. But it’s not a consistent message. Nor is it a republican one.

The border calamity is the starkest contrast of the transition from Trump to Biden. It’s also a weak spot for an otherwise popular president. A recent Ipsos poll has immigration tied with health care as the third most important issue in the country. The Engagious/Schlesinger focus group of Trump-Biden swing voters expressed reservations about the current approach to the border. And last week’s CBS News poll showed that Biden is vulnerable: Just 52 percent approved of his handling of immigration, versus 67 percent support on the coronavirus, 69 percent on the vaccine, and 60 percent on the economy.

McCarthy downplays the partisan angle. But there’s no denying Republicans sense a political opportunity. House Republicans went on the offensive when Mayorkas testified before Congress Wednesday. Next week, Ted Cruz and John Cornyn will head to the border. Biden was helped by the absence of immigration from last year’s campaign. It allowed him to focus on the pandemic, the economy, and Trump’s personality. But now, on this subject at least, his luck has run out. And he has only himself to blame.

This column originally ran at the Washington Free Beacon.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Wise takes three-shot lead at midway point of Honda Classic

    Aaron Wise is making PGA National look easy. Wise shot his second straight 6-under 64 on Friday to take a three-stroke lead into the weekend at the Honda Classic. The 128 total is the lowest 36-hole score at PGA National since the tournament moved there 15 years ago — and marks the first 36-hole lead of Wise’s PGA Tour career.

  • The 45 biggest differences between 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' and the 2017 theatrical version

    So much is different in the four-hour film. Insider rounds up the biggest differences between WB's 2017 theatrical cut and HBO Max's "Snyder Cut."

  • Serum Institute delay slowing UK vaccine rollout

    Britain has been conducting the fastest roll-out of inoculations by a major economy but health officials said on Wednesday the program would face a significant reduction in supplies from March 29, without initially specifying where the problems were."We have a delay in a scheduled arrival from the Serum Institute of India," Hancock told lawmakers.Britain is using vaccines made by Pfizer and AstraZeneca, with 10 million doses of the 100 million ordered from AstraZeneca coming from the Serum Institute.

  • George W Bush says he was left ‘sick to stomach’ by Capitol riots

    ‘I’m still disturbed when I think about it’

  • THEN AND NOW: 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' stars before they were famous

    Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan costar in the new Marvel series on Disney Plus. Here are the earliest roles of the two actors and their castmates.

  • FedEx rallies on strong results, upbeat outlook

    Shares of FedEx are getting a pop Friday after the package delivery company beat profit forecasts for the quarter and raised expectations for the year.The stock has more than doubled in price over the past year as the health crisis caused a spike in package delivery orders.The earnings surprise prompted many analysts to raise price targets on Friday, betting there's even more room for the stock to move higher.Not only was FedEx able to benefit from the boom in demand for shipping, it also was able to lift prices.Revenues surged to $21.5 billion during the December to February quarter, due in large part to the half billion holiday package deliveries and vaccine shipments FedEx made during that period.Results for the quarter would've been even stronger if it wasn't for a fierce February winter storm that disrupted operations at three key facilities.FedEx Ground, which largely serves as the delivery service for e-commerce shipping partners like Walmart, saw a hefty boost in business...up 25 percent during the quarter.The strong results - reviving the Wall Street debate on which stock is better to own: FedEx or UPS.Judging from early Friday stock market action, FedEx has the edge. Its stock was up more 6 percent, while shares of rival UPS were up roughly 3 percent.

  • Rand Paul: Fauci ‘keeps moving the goalposts’ on coronavirus mask mandates

    Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., reacts to his explosive back and forth with Dr. Fauci on Capitol Hill and House bills on immigration.

  • Wall Street drops as bond yields rise

    Rising Treasury yields and coronavirus concerns sent Wall Street south Thursday. The benchmark Treasury yield spiked to a 14-month high one day after the Fed ramped up its U.S. growth forecast, and that hurt rate-sensitive tech stocks like Apple and Amazon. Stocks tumbled further after France declared a lockdown in Paris and other regions. The Nasdaq dropped 3%. The S&P 500 and Dow both retreated from record highs, with the S&P down 1-and-a-half percent and the blue chip index falling a half percent. Thomson Reuters technical analyst Terence Gabriel says the charts signal that Treasury yields will continue to rise even though the Fed has vowed to keep rates low. “It continues to be a situation where we have to watch rising yields very closely but also watching levels on the Nasdaq given that that index peaked in mid-February.”Over on the Big Board, Dollar General shares dropped nearly 5%. The discount retailer warned that the rush to stock up on cheaper goods amid the health crisis may be waning faster than expected as the economy reopens. But shares of AMC Entertainment, which got slammed last year as people stayed home, rose 3%. The movie theater operator said 98% of its U.S. locations would be open starting Friday.

  • Pakistan army chief calls for peaceful resolution in Kashmir

    Pakistan’s powerful army chief on Thursday urged for a peaceful resolution in the disputed region of Kashmir and for peace talks with archrival India, a rare conciliatory call amid a weeks-long cease-fire across the volatile territory. Unsettled disputes between the two South Asian nuclear rivals are “dragging this region back to the swamp of poverty and underdevelopment," said Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, addressing a gathering of scholars and experts discussing national security issues at a seminar in the capital, Islamabad. There was no immediate comment from India.

  • U.S., China clash at first major talks of Biden era

    U.S. and Chinese officials had a testy exchange at the first high level meeting between the Biden administration and China.Tensions are rising between the world's two superpowers, as both sides dig in on a litany of issues.U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken opened the two-day meeting in Anchorage, Alaska, with a list of grievances:"We'll also discuss our deep concerns with actions by China, including in Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Taiwan, cyber attacks on the United States, economic coercion toward our allies. Each of these actions threaten the rules-based order that maintains global stability. That's why they're not merely internal matters and why we feel an obligation to raise these issues here today. "After that - the gloves were firmly off.China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi fired back with a 15-minute speech in Chinese, lashing out about what he said was the United States' struggling democracy and poor treatment of minorities, including the, quote, 'slaughtering of African Americans'.Usually opening statements last just a few minutes, but these went on for more than an hour in front of the world's media.Yang said the U.S. was in no position to judge:"Xinjiang, Tibet, and Taiwan are all inseparable pieces of Chinese territory. We are firmly opposed to the U.S. interfering in China's internal affairs. We express firm opposition to the U.S. actions of interfering in China's internal affairs, and we will make resolute responses to these."State councillor Wang Yi also chimed in:"Especially before you haven't even exchanged opinions with China, you have to just label China and coerce us. Is that the right attitude? Of course China will not accept it."Afterwards, both sides accused the other of violating protocols, with the Chinese diplomats saying the U.S. had been inhospitable.China had been looking to reset relations with the U.S. after they hit rock bottom under the Trump administration.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene temporarily locked out of Twitter as Democrats move to expel her from Congress

    Not first time controversial Georgia congresswoman has been suspended from social media platform

  • 'Safe and effective': AstraZeneca-Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine gets green light from Europe's top drug regulator

    The AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine is not available in the U.S., where a large-scale trial has been completed but not yet made public.

  • Father accused of bringing, dropping child in San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat

    The man allegedly dropped the child in the enclosure where an animal appeared ready to charge, authorities said.

  • Man carries toddler into San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat

    A father allegedly carried his 2-year-old daughter into an elephant habitat at the famous San Diego Zoo to take a photo with the animals, police said Friday. An elephant seemed like it wanted to charge at them, and the father dropped his child when they tried to escape the enclosure, San Diego Police Sgt. Ariel Savage told NBC San Diego. The elephant was not harmed, zoo officials told The San Diego Union-Tribune.

  • Professor who’s predicted presidential winners since ’80s says Trump won’t be a candidate in 2024. He’s probably right | Opinion

    Since former President Trump lost the 2020 elections and tried to fraudulently overturn its results, I have been skeptical that he will be able to make a political comeback in 2024. I’m even more skeptical now, after hearing the predictions of the man many refer to as “Washington’s oracle.”

  • Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor died by suicide after suffering from severe 'post-Covid related symptoms'

    "After a battle with post-Covid related symptoms, including severe tinnitus, Kent Taylor took his own life this week," Taylor's family said.

  • Texas Roadhouse CEO died by suicide amid ‘unbearable’ post-COVID symptoms, family says

    “Kent battled and fought hard like the former track champion that he was,” his family says.

  • Texas Roadhouse CEO died by suicide amid ‘unbearable’ post-COVID symptoms, family says

    “Kent battled and fought hard like the former track champion that he was,” his family says.

  • Amazon driver quits, saying the final straw was the company's new AI-powered truck cameras that can sense when workers yawn or don't use a seatbelt

    The driver, identified only as Vic, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that he believes the AI-powered cameras were a breach of privacy and trust.

  • Texas Roadhouse CEO died by suicide amid ‘unbearable’ post-COVID symptoms, family says

    “Kent battled and fought hard like the former track champion that he was,” his family says.