Man who made threats and had two guns arrested at law enforcement center parking lot, police say

Feb. 8—A man who had made threats was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of the Frederick County Law Enforcement Center, where he sat in a truck and had two loaded guns, police said.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that deputies received a call at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday that Dustin Matthew May, 31, of New Market, had threatened to kill himself and others.

Deputies initially searched an area where May was believed to be, but couldn't find him. After tracking his phone, he was found to be sitting inside a Ford F-150 in the parking lot of the Law Enforcement Center on Airport Drive East, which houses the sheriff's office and the Frederick barrack of the Maryland State Police.

Deputies and troopers communicated with May, who initially refused to come out of the vehicle, but he eventually exited and was arrested, the sheriff's office said in a press release on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said there was a loaded handgun with a round in the chamber under the driver's seat of the truck, and a loaded AR-style rifle with a 30-round magazine behind the driver's seat.

May was charged with possession of an assault weapon, having a loaded handgun in a vehicle, having a handgun in a vehicle, reckless endangerment, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance that is not cannabis, for methamphetamine found in the truck, according to the press release.

"There is no clear indication as to why May drove to the Law Enforcement Center or what his intentions were when he arrived," Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said in the news release. "In today's current environment, with attacks on law enforcement occurring frequently across the United States, the situation could have had a very different and tragic ending. Thankfully, the fast and decisive response of law enforcement personnel on site brought the event to a swift end."

May was held without bond Tuesday pending a hearing, according to online court records.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP