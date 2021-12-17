Man who maintains his innocence receives 60-year prison sentence for murder

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The nonviolent man Matthew Mace proclaimed to be Friday is the same man heading to prison to serve a 60-year sentence for stabbing Charles Sandefur 54 times on Nov. 26, 2019.

“I am not violent," Mace said before sentencing while proclaiming his innocence. "I am not what these people say I am.”

Mace's mother, Karen Mace Rivera, testified Friday morning on her son's behalf.

“Mace comes from a good, loving, God-fearing home,” she said. “He has a good heart.

“I don’t believe he could have done something like that. He’s a good person," she said. "He’s made some questionable choices of who he chose to befriend.”

““Character is shown by action, not words," Tippecanoe Superior 1 Judge Randy Williams said. "Your actions belie the words that are spoken,”

Matthew Mace is escorted out of Tippecanoe County Superior Court after being sentenced to 61 years for the murder of Charles Sandefur, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 in Lafayette. Mace was found guilty in October on two counts of murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, robbery by use of or threatening use of force, theft and fraud in connection in the 2019 killing of Charles Sandefur.

Jurors convicted Mace on Oct. 7 of murder, murder while committing a felony, conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, theft and fraud.

Mace's accomplice, Thomas Loveless, pleaded guilty to murder in April and was sentenced in May.

To protect Mace against double jeopardy, he was sentenced only on the murder charge and the fraud charge.

“The jury made its decision," Williams said. "Fifty-four times a knife entered that man’s body. Fifty-four times a hole was made for the blood to leave.

“Fifty-four," Williams said after a pause.

“We are left with a poor soul who died on the floor of his apartment by himself,” Williams said.

Sheila Koonz spoke for Sandefur at the sentencing hearing.

She described Sandefur as a simple man who was held back in life by his learning disabilities.

“Charles just wanted to be loved and give love and receive respect from others," she said.

Koonz discovered Sandefur dead inside the apartment she owns at 619 Alabama St. on Dec. 13, 2019. She was there to check on Sandefur because she had not heard from him for a while.

Williams ordered 31-year-old Mace, who has been incarcerated since Jan. 15, 2020, to prison for 60 years for murder. He added an additional year for the fraud conviction for using Sandefur's stolen debit card.

With credit for the time he's already served before trial, Mace will be incarcerated for another 43 years.

He'll be 74 when he's eligible to be released.

