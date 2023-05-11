Man makes bogus bomb threat after missing his flight at Pennsylvania airport, cops say

A man made a fake bomb threat at a Pennsylvania airport after missing his flight, police said.

The 37-year-old man showed up for a flight at Pittsburgh International Airport on May 10, but arrived at his gate too late to board the aircraft, according to an Allegheny County Police news release.

While standing at the ticket desk, he claimed that he had placed a bomb in his checked bags, police said.

Two American Airlines workers confirmed hearing the threat, and police were alerted.

The man said that he asked the workers, “What if I had a bomb in my bags?” while the airline workers said he had told them, “I have a bomb in my bag,” according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, citing court documents.

The man, who intended to fly to Iran, was arrested, police said.

Federal and local authorities investigated the aircraft, an Airbus A319. An explosive ordnance disposal team and canine handlers were sent to the scene, and X-ray machines were used to scan luggage.

No bombs were detected during the sweep, including in two checked bags belonging to the man who made the threat, police said.

He has been charged with threatening to use weapons of mass destruction and with terroristic threats, police said. He was taken to jail to wait for his arraignment.

A spokesperson for American Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

Little League game stops as stray bullet plunges onto field, California video shows

Husband killed, wife shot by accused gang members in case of mistaken identity, cops say

Three family members get shot trying to stop man hitting girlfriend, Texas cops say