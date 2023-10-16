Man makes chilling confession before relative found decapitated and dismembered

A Texas man made a chilling confession that led police to a gruesome discovery inside a San Antonio home with a decapitated body in the living room and the severed head in the bathtub.

Police were called to the 500 block of Demya Drive around 10.15pm on Friday for a suspicious person who was looking into parked vehicles, local CBS affiliate KENS reported citing an arrest affidavit.

Bradley Adam Dimmick, 35, was detained and was being questioned by police about a possible vehicle burglary when he blurted out “I just killed somebody,” affidavit states.

Mr Dimmick went on to say that he killed a man named “Dimmick” in a home about a mile away in the 2100 block of San Lucas Street.

When police arrived at the home, they saw blood and a dead dog just inside the front door. The decapitated body of a man, later identified as 65-year-old Keith Dimmick, was found in the living room, SAPD reported.

Police wrote in the affidavit that they “observed a large stomach wound on Keith Dimmick’s body and a large stomach wound on the deceased dog”.

Both wounds had “intestines extruding from their bodies,” according to the affidavit.

Blood was found in the living room, the kitchen and the hallway, leading police to the bathroom where the man’s severed head was found in the bathtub, the affidavit stated.

There were three surveillance cameras in the home, including one that was pointed at the man’s body, but it’s unclear if it was recording.

There is no clear time for the killings, but according to the affidavit, police found what is believed to be Keith Dimmick’s cell phone where “missed call notifications were present on the home screen going back to 9.19am on Oct 13.”

Both the suspect and the victim have the same last name and Mr Dimmick’s address listed in the affidavit is the San Lucas Street home where the murders happened, but police have not said how the two are related.

Mr Dimmick was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and cruelty-nonlivestock. He remains in the Bexar County Jail on a $1.5m bond, according to court records.