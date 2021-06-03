Police identify suspect in attack on Fresno bus passenger

Associated Press

The U.S. economy grew at a somewhat faster pace in April and May despite disruptions that choked supplies to the nations manufacturers, the Federal Reserve reported Wednesday. In the Fed's latest survey of economic conditions around the nation, several of the central bank's districts reported that increased vaccination rates and relaxed social-distancing measures were having a positive impact on the economy. The increase in vaccination rates helped to boost consumer spending, especially in areas such as leisure travel and restaurant dining, the report said.