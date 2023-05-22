Man making fireworks suffers serious injuries in Kingston explosion, authorities say

KINGSTON − A Kingston man suffered life-threatening injuries in an explosion involving fireworks he was making at a home off Route 106, authorities said.

The explosion happened Sunday at a home on Nobadeer Circle, which is off Wapping Road/Route 106, the fire department said.

Authorities believe the man was making fireworks in the basement of the home, the fire department said in a Facebook post.

The man was taken to a Boston hospital, WCVB reported.

"We'd like to be able to talk to him to see what his intent was, but, obviously, we have to deal with the physical injuries first, to him," Kingston police Detective Lt. Michael Skowyra told WCVB. "No reason for us to believe there was any sort of public safety concern that he was going to use it maliciously, just – it looks like – (he) made a mistake, essentially, building explosives that he shouldn't have been."

Kingston police and firefighters, the state fire marshal's office and the State Police bomb squad were investigating.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Kingston blast seriously injures man making fireworks, officials say