A man making threats at Kendall plastic surgery center prompts security alerts in area

Reports of an armed person making threats to a Kendall plastic surgery center prompted police to lock down at least one school in the area late Tuesday morning.

Miami-Dade police officers rushed to the area of Southwest 107th Street and 88th Avenue, West Kendall Drive, after getting a call at 11:12 a.m. about a man with a gun making threats, said Detective Chris Thomas, a spokesman for the department.

“We’re trying to figure out what’s going on,” Thomas said.

Neighbors say there is a large police presence in the area.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.