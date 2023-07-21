Man manipulates gas pumps and steals $41K in fuel using pre-paid gift cards, cops say

A man is accused of manipulating fuel pumps to get hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel for only “a few dollars,” according to police in Oklahoma.

Authorities said he stole more than $41,000 in gas from four Tulsa gas stations between March 24 and July 11.

“(He) used prepaid gift cards to manipulate the diesel pumps at the gas stations after hours when employees were not present,” the Tulsa Police Department said in a July 21 Facebook post. “The manipulation of the fuel pump caused the fuel pump price calculator to calculate at a lower rate.”

Following an investigation that began earlier this year, police arrested the man during a traffic stop July 20, authorities said. Officers then served a search warrant at a home and an apartment.

The officers found “large fuel tanks” in a garage, police said.

The man was charged with four counts of larceny of merchandise from a retailer and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

An investigation is ongoing.

