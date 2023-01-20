Man manufactured thousands of counterfeit $100 bills in his MA home, feds say

A Massachusetts man minted nearly half $1 million in counterfeit bills, federal officials said. He’s just been sentenced to prison.

The man, a 34-year-old resident of Quincy, a Boston suburb, admitted to participating in an illicit manufacturing operation that was based in his home, according to a Jan. 19 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Massachusetts.

An attorney for the man could not immediately be reached for comment by McClatchy News.

On a weekly basis, he admitted to bringing other individuals into his home to produce the fake bills, officials said.

When investigators searched his home in 2019, they found inkjet printers and a paper shredder containing discarded counterfeit bills. The charred remains of counterfeit money were also found in his backyard, officials said.

In sum, 4,000 counterfeit $100 bills were traced back to his residence using serial numbers, according to the release.

“To date, the government has recovered over $467,000 in counterfeit $100 bills traced back to the authentic bills found at (the man’s) residence,” officials said.

The man was sentenced to 41 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release on Jan. 19, officials said.

