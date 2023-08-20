Masked man robs woman, convenience store in separate robberies in Deltona

Deputies are investigating two weekend robberies in Deltona in which a masked suspect used a rifle to rob a woman and then a business.

Detectives are working to determine if the same suspect committed both robberies, said Volusia County sheriff's spokesman Andrew Gant on Sunday.

The first armed holdup occurred at 10:30 p.m. on Friday outside a Pizza Hut at 1894 Providence Blvd. An employee of the business was sitting in her vehicle when a man wearing a bandana or black shirt that covered his face, approached her and demanded money while pointing a rifle at her, detectives said.

That suspect was described as male between the ages of 20 to 30, Gant said.

The second robbery occurred on Sunday at 3:30 a.m. at the Circle K at 1805 Elkcam Blvd., the Sheriff's Office said.

A clerk told detectives that a man wearing a "Scream" movie mask, dressed in black and armed with a rifle, robbed him, Gant said.

No injuries were reported in either case.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 386-248-1777 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-TIPS (8477) or via the P3 Tips app.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Weekend robberies involving masked man in Deltona under investigation