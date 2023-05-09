Man in mask steals money from Fresno bank, police say. A suspect is in custody
Fresno police arrested a man they suspect of robbing Central Valley Community Bank on Monday afternoon.
Police were alerted to the robbery at 8375 N. Fresno St. around 1:15 p.m. after a man entered the bank and demanded money from a teller. The man was wearing a mask and gloves and said he had a gun, Lt. Bill Dooley said.
The man fled from the bank, but Dooley said a suspect was taken into custody in the 300 block of West Teague Avenue, about 5 miles west from the scene.
Police have yet to determine the exact amount of of money that was taken, but said evidence was recovered during the arrest.