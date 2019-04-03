Nipsey Hussle suspect held in solitary confinement; Lauren London 'lost' without rapper

Eric Holder, the suspect arrested by Los Angeles Police Tuesday in the homicide of rapper Nipsey Hussle is being held in solitary confinement on over $7 million bond, the Los Angeles Police Department says.

Police told the Associated Press that a citizen's tip led to his arrest by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department in Bellflower, California, located near Long Beach and about 20 miles south of the spot where Hussle was slain.

After detectives from the LAPD's South Bureau Homicide unit verified that he was the same man they were searching for, Holder was transferred to their custody. He is currently housed in the LAPD's 77th Street jail, according to booking records.

If and when charges are filed, he will likely make his first court appearance within a few days.

Within hours of Holder's arrest, Hussle's longtime girlfriend, actress Lauren London broke her silence, writing on Instagram that she has felt "completely lost" since the rapper was gunned down outside his South Central Los Angeles boutique, the same place where the couple first met in person.

"I’ve lost my best friend. My sanctuary. My protector. My soul....I’m lost without you," she wrote alongside a series of pictures of the rapper. "We are lost without you babe. I have no words."

The couple started dating in 2013 and have one son together – Kross Asghedom, 2. London is also mother to 9-year-old son, Cameron Carter, with rapper Lil Wayne, while Hussle had a daughter, Emani Asghedom, from a previous relationship.

London shared a picture of their blended family dressed all in white.

Earlier Tuesday, the LAPD identified Holder, 29, as the suspect who fatally shot Hussle Sunday outside of his store, The Marathon Clothing, before fleeing through an alley to a waiting car driven by an unidentified woman. Police have not said whether they've spoken with her yet.

During a Tuesday morning press conference, Police Chief Michel Moore said the fatal shooting of Hussle was the result of a personal dispute, not gang violence, although authorities believe Holder has gang affiliations.

Two other men were shot during the attack.

"Mr. Holder walked up on multiple occasions, engaged in (conversation) with Nipsey, left and came back. He subsequently came back … armed with a handgun, striking and killing Nipsey Hussle," Moore said.

An autopsy completed Monday revealed that the 33-year-old Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, died of gunshots to the head and torso. His death was then certified as a homicide.

