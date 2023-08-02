Man mauled to death by four large dogs on Hawaii road, police say. ‘Horrific attack’

A man died after he was attacked by four large dogs on a Hawaii road, police say.

When a man stepped outside his home on Aug. 1 to check on a commotion, he found a man being attacked by dogs on the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates road, the Hawaii Police Department said in a news release.

Police said the man chased the dogs away and called 911.

Officers arrived to find an unconscious man lying in the road, according to police.

The man was treated on scene but died while being taken to a hospital, police said.

“There is currently no evidence that the victim provoked this horrific attack,” Hawai’i Police Chief Ben Moszkowicz said.

The man’s identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified, police said. The cause of death is pending an autopsy.

Police said they’ve identified and spoken with the dogs’ owners, who were not home during the attack. They have surrendered the dogs and 10 puppies, police said.

The incident is being investigated as a “negligent failure to control a dangerous dog,” according to police.

Police said they’ve classified the incident as a class B felony, and, if convicted, the owners could face a number of penalties, including up to a $25,000 fine and 10 years in prison.

Ocean View is about 75 miles southwest of Hilo on the Big Island.

