Compton pit bull breeder mauled to death by his own dogs

LOS ANGELES – A chaotic and gruesome scene unfolded in Compton Friday morning after a man who was breeding pit bulls was mauled to death in his backyard.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, officials responded to a home on Thorson Avenue, just south of Rosecrans Avenue, around 7 a.m. after a concerned friend visited the property and discovered the man’s body.

Investigators believe the attack occurred Thursday evening between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

“He was feeding the dogs at which point maybe there was an altercation between some of the dogs and [they] ultimately attacked and mauled the victim,” said Michael Gomez with LASD’s Homicide Bureau.

A firefighter works to help a woman climb out of the backyard of a home where a man was fatally mauled by dogs. Feb. 16, 2024. (KTLA)

Authorities at the scene of a fatal pit bull mauling in Compton, California on Feb. 16, 2024. (KTLA)

Sky5 view of the scene in Compton where a man was mauled to death by pit bulls on Feb. 16, 2024. (KTLA)

Sky5 view of the scene in Compton where a man was mauled to death by pit bulls on Feb. 16, 2024. (KTLA)

A firefighter works to help a woman climb out of the backyard of a home where a man was fatally mauled by dogs. Feb. 16, 2024. (KTLA)

A firefighter works to help a woman climb out of the backyard of a home where a man was fatally mauled by dogs. Feb. 16, 2024. (KTLA)

Sky5 footage showed the victim, a 35-year-old man who neighbors say lived alone, succumbed to his injuries inside one of several kennels in the backyard.

Authorities traversed the victim’s roof, a neighbor’s yard, and an alley to corral the five adult pit bulls and eight puppies, L.A. County’s Animal Care & Control department said. Firefighters helped a woman climb out of the yard as the agitated dogs ran loose and were also attacking each other, the helicopter video showed.

Suspected car thief arrested after Los Angeles police chase

“Preliminary information suggests that the deceased individual was involved in breeding and selling Pitbulls,” animal control officials said in a statement.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released. Officials said his father had consented to sign over the dogs to Animal Care & Control for “impoundment and examination.”

compton dog mauling

“Our deepest sympathies are extended to the family and friends of the victim,” said DACC Director Marcia Mayeda. “We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation to determine the facts and ensure the safety and well-being of both the community and the animals involved.”

An animal welfare worker who responded to the scene said he hoped the tragedy would also serve as a lesson.

Officials propose solution to combat overcrowded L.A. animal shelters

“It sucks that it brings awareness from a death,” Damian Wesley with Compton Animal Rescue told KTLA 5’s Kimberly Cheng. “I hope that awareness is spread… that people need to take great care of their dogs. People need to understand that these dogs can kill somebody and hurt people.”

Many California cities have passed ordinances banning the ownership of unneutered or unspayed pit bulls. Compton is not among them.

California does not have any statewide breed-specific dog bans.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.