Man mauled to death while feeding dogs in California yard, cops say. 13 dogs seized

A California man was mauled to death while feeding dogs behind his home, deputies told news outlets.

Thirteen dogs were seized from the backyard of the man, who officials believe may have been an animal breeder, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control said in a Feb. 16 news release.

First responders were called to the scene in Compton after the man’s significant other made a “distressing discovery.” The loved one grew concerned before going into the backyard and finding the man’s body, according to animal control and information the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shared with KTLA.

The man had several injuries to his torso, investigators told KABC.

“It was discovered that the victim was in the backyard feeding the dogs when he was attacked and ultimately died from his injuries,” Lt. Michael Gomez of the sheriff’s homicide unit told KCAL.

Officials reported finding 13 dogs — including eight puppies — on the property. The owner’s father agreed to sign over the dogs to animal control, which planned to give them a home and find them veterinary care.

Though an investigation was ongoing as of Feb. 16, “preliminary information suggests that the deceased individual was involved in breeding and selling” dogs, according to animal control.

“We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation to determine the facts and ensure the safety and well-being of both the community and the animals involved,” Marcia Mayeda, director of animal control, wrote in the news release.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Feb. 18.

What to know about dog attacks

“Dogs give us comfort, companionship, exercise, entertainment, and unconditional love,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. “But it’s important to remember that any dog can bite, even trusted family pets.”

Dogs bite more than 4.5 million people each year in the U.S., and nearly 800,000 of those people need medical attention, according to the CDC.

Any dog can bite if they feel scared or nervous, or if they want to be alone. You should never approach a dog that seems angry or scared, the CDC said.

If an unfamiliar dog comes up to you, officials say you should:

Stay calm and be still.

Avoid eye contact with the dog.

Don’t panic or make loud noises. Don’t run.

Say “no” or “go home” in a deep voice. Stand with the side of your body toward the dog.

Slowly raise your hands to your neck and back away slowly.

11-year-old on way to school is attacked by pack of dogs, SC cops say. ‘Traumatizing’

Group of dogs attack 7-year-old girl while mom tries to fight them off, family says