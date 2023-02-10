Man mauled by Lafayette police K9 gets 4-year sentence for battery, habitual

A screenshot from a video released by Swaray Conteh and Fatima Johnson, Richard Bailey's attorneys, shows Bailey seconds before a Lafayette police dog attacks him by the neck. This screen-grab image is taken from a Lafayette, Ind., police officer's body-worn camera.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Richard Lee Bailey Jr. made headlines in July 2020 after the Journal & Courier reported about a Lafayette police dog that mauled him on May 9, 2020, while officers tried to arrest him on suspicion of battery.

The police dog's mauling put Bailey in an Indianapolis hospital in a medically induced coma for six days. Bailey's crimes committed shortly before police stopped him will put him in prison for the next three years.

Bailey, 48, now of Indianapolis, recovered from his injuries, and a special prosecutor later filed 11 charges against Bailey.

Bailey was convicted in November of a felony battery and misdemeanor battery. Jurors acquitted him of the other nine charges. Additionally, Bailey was convicted in December of a sentenced-enhancing charge of being a habitual offender.

Tippecanoe Circuit Judge Sean Persin sentenced Bailey to prison on Friday.

Bailey will serve two years for the felony battery, 180 days for the misdemeanor battery. These two sentences will be served at the same time — in legal terms, concurrently. Persin sentenced Bailey to two additional years for being a habitual offender.

All totaled, Bailey's sentence is four years. He'll have to serve three-quarters of the sentence — three years — before he can be released from prison.

During the sentencing hearing, special Prosecutor Rodney Cummings noted how Bailey has been arrested twice since his convictions since November.

Cummings, the Madison County prosecutor, argued for the maximum eight-year sentence.

"He’s been committing crimes since he was 17,” Cummings said. “There isn’t anything in this case that doesn’t merit an eight-year sentence.”

Bailey's attorney, Swaray Conteh, argued against the maximum.

“I’m not going to tell the court he’s a saint," Conteh said. "I don’t know what benefit it is to the state to have him locked up for eight years.”

Conteh noted that a 2011 felony conviction that made Bailey eligible for the habitual offender was a Class D felony for possession of marijuana. Given the amount of marijuana, it would have been a Class A misdemeanor, but because Bailey had a previous conviction for possession, it became a felony.

Additionally, it's been more than 11 years since that conviction, Conteh said.

Before sentencing, Persin asked what, if any, weight should be given to Bailey's injuries caused by the police dog.

Cummings, a 15-year veteran police officer and a seven-term prosecutor, said Bailey's mauling and his crimes are two separate issues, and the mauling should not be considered in the sentencing.

“I think what they did was over the top," Cummings said. "I don’t agree with that behavior of letting the dog out while (Bailey) was on the ground. The police overreached, in my opinion.”

But the police response was unrelated to Bailey's crimes when he battered a woman in a Lafayette apartment, Cummings said, arguing to ignore the mauling as a factor in the sentencing.

Conteh said that the mauling should be taken into consideration in the sentence.

“He suffered very serious injuries that almost made him die,” Conteh said.

Persin did not indicate whether he took the mauling into consideration when he pronounced the sentence.

Before sentencing, Bailey pleaded for leniency and apologized to the victim.

“I know I have extensive background and arrest record, but I’m not a violent person," Bailey said, noting he now owns his own house in Indianapolis and has money to pay restitution. “I apologize for the victim’s standpoint.”

Cummings asked if Bailey had money for restitution to the victim, which he said he did.

Cummings suggested to the court that Bailey has money for restitution because Bailey received a settlement with the city of Lafayette for the K9 attack. Cumming pressed Bailey to confirm the settlement, which Bailey initially appeared to do, but Conteh intervened before a complete answer was given.

Persin noted that if there was an agreement, it is possible that neither side can discuss the settlement.

Lafayette City Attorney Jacque Chosnek confirmed that the city's insurance company did reach a settlement with Bailey for the police dog attack. When asked about the amount of the settlement, Chosnek was not in her office to access the file and respond with the amount.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Man mauled by Lafayette K9 gets 4-year sentence for battery, habitual