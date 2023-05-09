Man who may be armed wanted in felony hit-and-run in Snohomish

A man believed to have been involved in a felony hit-and-run in Snohomish Monday night is being sought by deputies.

The collision happened at 180th Street Southeast and Snohomish Avenue.

He ran away after the crash, and though a search was done with a K-9 unit, he was not found, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the man may be armed with a handgun.

He is described as being white with a heavyset build. He was wearing a black shirt and shorts.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone who knows the man’s identity or who sees someone matching his description to call 911.