Man may avoid conviction and prison in shooting near Portage County Fairgrounds

A Randolph Township man has an opportunity to avoid conviction and prison for shooting another man who came onto his property near the Portage County Fairgrounds last year.

Judge Laurie J. Pittman ordered intervention on lieu of conviction for Kenneth D. Winters, 37, during his brief sentencing hearing Monday morning in Portage County Court of Common Pleas .

He had faced the possibility of up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine plus court costs for a fourth-degree felony aggravated assault charge he pleaded guilty to in July, said Pittman.

The Portage County Sheriff's Office said a woman reported that she found a man, later identified as a 41-year-old Brimfield Township resident, laying injured in a ditch by the side of the road near Winters' home during the late afternoon of Aug. 16, 2022.

According to a sheriff's report, the man told a sheriff's deputy that Winters had shot him in the shoulder with a shotgun. EMS then took the man to UH Portage Medical Center for treatment.

Deputies executed a search warrant of Winters' property, but he was not found.

With the help of the Portage County SWAT team, Alliance police and Ohio State Highway Patrol special response teams and air support, the woods around the property were searched. Winters was found later in the evening and taken into custody.

He was unarmed when found, but a shotgun was located on his front porch, the sheriff's office said.

Pittman said Winters has no prior felony record and "drug usage or mental health issues were a factor in commission of the offense."

She said that requirements for Winters to avoid conviction include undergoing intensive counseling for a year and submitting to random alcohol and illicit drug screenings during that time.

Prosecutor Mitchell Rozaieski said that in accordance with a plea agreement, he would "stay silent" concerning sentencing.

Neither Winters nor his attorney, Douglas Kehres commented on the case during the hearing, which lasted less than two minutes.

Kehres previously alleged that the victim in the case had been walking along the road "high on drugs," came onto Winters' property, got into his car and tried to steal it. Kehres further alleged that the man struck Winters with the car while backing up before Winters shot the man.

Kehres also previously said that months later, the man admitted he had been trying to steal the car. Winters did not know the man prior to the incident, Kehres said.

The sheriff's office said the man falsely identified himself to them initially.

Kehres said the man has a criminal history. According to Portage County court records, the man was sentenced to a a year in prison in late June after he violated probation stemming from felony trespass in a habitation. He also pleaded guilty to charges of harassment by an inmate.

He also facesg felony assault and harassment with bodily substances charges alleging that he bit a University Hospitals police officer's finger at UH Portage Medical Center in April 2023 and spit at three corrections officers while at Portage County Jail this past August.

Court records show an Akron address for the man.

A grand jury indicted Winters with second-degree felony assault with a firearm specification. The plea agreement amended it down to the lower assault charge, which does not include the specification.

