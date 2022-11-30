Man may have missing Midlands girl in NC after her mom was found dead, cops say

The search for a missing girl has extended into North Carolina days after her mother’s body was found in a Midlands home, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said.

Aspen Jeter, 5, is believed to have been spotted in Fayetteville, North Carolina, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday in a news release. The girl is believed to be with her father, Antar Antonio Jeter, according to the release.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Aspen Jeter, 5, after she could not be located during a Thanksgiving day welfare check that found a deceased woman, believed to be her mother.

Law enforcement officers began searching for the child on Thanksgiving when her mother’s body was found in an Orangeburg home during a wellness check, the sheriff’s office said.

An autopsy showed that the 46-year-old woman, who has not been publicly identified by the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office, was shot in the upper body and killed, according to the release. The woman’s death is considered a homicide, the sheriff’s office said.

