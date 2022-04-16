Man may not be eligible for S.C. House seat he's running for in Aiken County

Apr. 16—A man seeking a seat in the South Carolina House of Representatives has been certified to run but may not be eligible for the office.

South Carolina Democratic Party Executive Director Jay Parmley said the party certified House District 82 Democratic candidate Brian Doyle on April 5 after asking him, as they do all candidates, whether he was eligible or not. He added Doyle confirmed he was eligible during the conversation and the party has no simple way of determining whether the candidate the party is certifying is eligible.

Doyle, who is running against S.C. Rep. Bill Clyburn, D-Aiken, added Wednesday afternoon he had hired a lawyer who determined that he was eligible. Doyle is registered to vote in Aiken.

The questions about Doyle's eligibility begin with a 2003 conviction related to Medicare fraud and the timing of a provision in the South Carolina Constitution that prevents people from filing to run for office until 15 years after they've served their sentences including probation and parole.

Doyle said a man who owned a medical supply business and two doctors worked in the same building and could have been working to defraud Medicare. He said prosecutors wanted him to testify against the doctors but he refused because he didn't know enough about what the doctors were doing.

"One of the things that the people of South Carolina and Aiken and Edgefield counties can look forward to is that I'm not a puppet," Doyle said. "You're not going to put something on paper and expect me to say it."

Doyle said he was charged with failure to report Medicare fraud and obstruction of justice.

A judgment in a criminal case form that Doyle filed when he was seeking to get out of prison in 2004 says Doyle was convicted of four counts of conspiracy to file false claims to Medicare and one count of making false statements or representations to Medicare. Doyle filed paperwork in 2004 saying he was named in 21 counts of a 2001 indictment, 12 counts were dismissed and he was acquitted of four counts.

Story continues

Doyle was sentenced to 30 months in prison, three years of supervised release and restitution to Medicare in the amount of $503,762.89.

Doyle said he was released from prison in late 2004. Later, when he was asked about his eligibility to run for office, Doyle said he was released from prison in March 2004.

On Sept. 20, 2004, Doyle filed a habeas corpus and administrative procedure petition in South Carolina asking to be transferred to a community corrections center or home confinement by Jan. 26, 2005 to serve the remaining six months of his sentence. The court ultimately ruled this petition was moot because Doyle was transferred to a halfway house to serve the remainder of his sentence in the spring of 2005. Also, a 2005 court order says Doyle was released from prison on July 1, 2005.

Doyle confirmed Wednesday afternoon that he had three years of supervised release (federal probation) after he was released from prison, meaning his supervised release would have ended in March 2007, late 2007 or July 1, 2008.

If the supervised release ended in March 2007, Doyle would be eligible because he would have filed more than 15 years after he completed his sentence. If the supervised release ended in the fall of 2007 or on July 1, 2008, he would not be eligible because it would be less than 15 years since he completed his sentence.

There is also a possibility that Doyle still owes restitution and this could also make him ineligible to run for the House District 82 seat.

Doyle said he felt like he had completed paying the restitution he owed. He added he had paid it for quite a while and that two other people had been paying it.

The judgment in a criminal case form says Doyle must pay $250 per month to Medicare to pay back the $503,762.89 he and one other defendant owe Medicare.

The Aiken Standard reviewed the court records and did not locate any court order lowering or raising the amount Doyle owes in total or per month.

Assuming the other defendant who owes the money was required to pay the same amount each month and that both have been paying since they were convicted in late February 2003, Doyle and the other defendant would still be required to pay $250 per month each for the next 64 years.

A spokesman with the South Carolina Election Commission said the issue of federal restitution for a political candidate had never come up. The official added there was an attorney general's opinion on the issue of someone making restitution payments in state court was eligible to vote. He said that case was distinguished from Doyle's because sometimes state courts will convert the restitution to a civil matter which would make the potential voter eligible.

The election official also said it is ultimately up to the party whose nomination the candidate seeks to certify the candidate is eligible for the election.

Parmley said at this point the only option is for Clyburn to sue to remove Doyle from the ballot.