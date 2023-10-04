Shane Woody may not survive the shooting that sent him to Carolinas Medical Center early Friday morning.

If he does, family says, his life will be changed forever.

Woody, 55, was shot about 1 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, during a home invasion, said his son, Brian Branigan.

"It's touch and go right now. They're saying he's got a 50/50 chance of living," Branigan said.

Doctors told Woody's family that if Woody survives, he will be paralyzed from the chest down.

"It's terrible. Senseless. He works every day, does nothing to bother anybody, helps anybody he can," Branigan said. "It's just senseless for somebody just to walk into somebody's house in the middle of the night and shoot somebody, an innocent person. It just don't make sense."

Two men were arrested and charged in the shooting.

The man accused of pulling the trigger, Jerry Jerome Johnson, 43, of Gastonia, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy, possession of a firearm by a felon and attempted common law robbery. His bond was set at $2 million.

Another man, Christopher Joseph Brewer, 41, of Gastonia was charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy, and attempted common law robbery. His bond was set at $1 million.

Brewer and Johnson both appeared in court Monday morning. During Brewer's court hearing, Assistant District Attorney Zach Holeve said that Brewer and Johnson were looking for another man at Woody's home because they were trying to recover around $50 from him.

They found Woody instead, shooting him as he tried to call for help, Branigan said.

"He was trying to call the police, and I guess the guy shot him," he said.

Woody is still sedated, but Branigan has visited him in the hospital.

"I just want him to know that he's loved, that he has stuff to fight for," Branigan said, speaking through tears. "I just want him to get better."

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Man may be paralyzed after shooting