Man with medical issues has been missing for days, Lexington police say

A search is underway for a missing Midlands man with medical issues.

William Tyler Wood was publicly reported missing by the Lexington Police Department Wednesday. Wood has not been seen since last week, police said in a news release.

Wood was last seen on the night of Feb. 12, according to the release. He was on West Main Street, police said.

There was no word if Wood was alone when he was last seen. Police did not say if foul play was suspected in Wood’s disappearance.

Wood has medical issues that require medication, and police believe he might not be taking his prescriptions.

Anyone who has seen Wood, or has information about him, is asked to call police at 803-358-7271, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

