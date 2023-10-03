Man meets woman to test-drive car she’s selling, then kidnaps her, Arizona cops say

A 30-year-old man is accused of kidnapping a woman after test-driving the vehicle she was selling in Arizona, police said.

The woman met up with the man at about midnight Oct. 3 at a business near 17600 N. Cave Creek Road, according to a statement from the Phoenix Police Department.

As he was test-driving her vehicle, she “became fearful” and wanted to get out of the vehicle, but he wouldn’t let her, police said.

Police said he continued to drive her vehicle for about an hour without letting her out.

Then he dropped her off at the place they had originally met, and he left in her vehicle, police said.

Authorities arrested the man on multiple charges, including kidnapping, police said.

