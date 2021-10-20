Man’s Memorial Day shooting spree also targeted Bristol RV business, Bristol police say

A man accused of firing a gun at more than a half-dozen buildings — including the state Capitol — Memorial Day weekend has been charged with firing several shots into a Bristol RV business as well, police said.

The business was closed for the day and no one injured, they said.

Floyd Gollnick, 75, of Grove Street in Southington, was arrested at Superior Court in New Britain Tuesday and charged with illegal discharge of a firearm; second-degree reckless endangerment; first-degree criminal mischief and breach of peace, they said. He is listed as being in custody at the Garner Correctional Institution on $1.2 million bail.

Police said officers responded to a shots-fired call from Crowley RV, 9 Barber St. in Bristol, May 30 and found several bullet holes in the windows of the recreational vehicle business.

Shots were fired in Southington and elsewhere a short time later, police said. Investigators began to focus on Gollnick, who was taken into custody later on May 30 after a chase through several towns.

No one was injured in the shootings, which state police said were “directly related to mental health issues.”

In addition to the Bristol RV business and state Capitol in Hartford, police said Gollnick is responsible for shots being fired into the offices of Hartford HealthCare at 70 Meriden Ave. in Southington; homes at 2344 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike and 376 North Star Drive in Southington; the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 750 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike in Southington; Polumbo’s Service Center at 828 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike in Southington and homes at 156 School St. and 216 Flanders Road in Bristol.

Police have said all the locations have some connection to Gollnick.

