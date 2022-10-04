Man who menaced children, parents at Central Park Carousel with pocketknife charged

The man who pulled a pocketknife on families waiting to get on the Central Park Carousel has been charged, police said Monday.

Damien Greene, 30, was slapped with menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and endangerment charges in the bizarre Sunday outburst, cops said.

He was waiting to ride the carousel just south of E. 65th St. alone when he flew off the handle and began harassing children, a tourist told the Daily News on Sunday.

“No one knows what set him off,” said Mireya Gomez, who was visiting from Washington D.C..

The kids found their parents and pointed the man out to them.

Their angry father approached Greene, who pulled out the pocketknife and waved it around, the witness said.

When police arrived at the park to arrest Greene, he claimed the crowd was picking on him for being gay.

His arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court was pending Monday evening.