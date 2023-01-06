Man with ‘mental condition’ shot, chased from home he thought was his, Snellville police say

Two men are in custody in Gwinnett County after police say they chased and shot a man in a Snellville neighborhood.

Officers say they were called to reports of a burglary just before 9 a.m. on Lake Commons Court.

While they were responding, they found a man beating up another man on the side of the road. Once they separated the two men, they found that the one being beaten up had also been shot in the leg.

Investigators say they later learned that the victim had tried to enter one of the houses and was chased half a mile from the home.

After being chased away, the victim was shot and beaten up.

Detectives say the victim used to live in the home on Lake Commons Court and thought he was entering his own home because of an undisclosed medical condition. He did not force his way into the home.

Frederick Sherman was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“There was no criminal intent or threat given half a mile away from the residence...we wouldn’t expect anything different from a felon in possession of a firearm,” she

Eugene Days is facing a battery charge.

Both Sherman and Days are being held in the Gwinnett County Jail.

The victim is not being charged for trying to enter the home and has been released from the hospital.

