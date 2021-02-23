Man on meth has brief standoff in barn

Feb. 23—GREENUP — A meth-addled man had a brief standoff with Greenup County deputies after running away from his parents' house with a gun in his backpack and hiding out in a barn, according to court records.

It all went down in the early evening on Feb. 17 in South Shore, a criminal citation states.

Dillon R. Vanbibber, 27, had previously been trespassed by his family, but he showed up and demanded keys to his mother's car, according to court records.

When she refused, Vanbibber head-butted her and dragged her in the house by her hair, locking the door to prevent her from leaving, the citation states.

He then took off with her cell phone and ran into the barn, records show.

When deputies arrived on scene, they were informed Vanbibber had a .22 pistol in his backpack, the citation states.

Following a brief standoff, Vanbibber gave himself up, revealing to deputies he'd hidden the gun in a tree stump near a creek, records show.

Vanbibber also let deputies know he'd been smoking meth the day prior to the incident, records show.

Vanbibber was charged with fourth-degree assault, theft less than $500 in value, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree trespassing.

He is being held on a $5,000 bond at the Greenup County Detention Center.

