Man on meth has brief standoff in barn

Henry Culvyhouse, The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

Feb. 23—GREENUP — A meth-addled man had a brief standoff with Greenup County deputies after running away from his parents' house with a gun in his backpack and hiding out in a barn, according to court records.

It all went down in the early evening on Feb. 17 in South Shore, a criminal citation states.

Dillon R. Vanbibber, 27, had previously been trespassed by his family, but he showed up and demanded keys to his mother's car, according to court records.

When she refused, Vanbibber head-butted her and dragged her in the house by her hair, locking the door to prevent her from leaving, the citation states.

He then took off with her cell phone and ran into the barn, records show.

When deputies arrived on scene, they were informed Vanbibber had a .22 pistol in his backpack, the citation states.

Following a brief standoff, Vanbibber gave himself up, revealing to deputies he'd hidden the gun in a tree stump near a creek, records show.

Vanbibber also let deputies know he'd been smoking meth the day prior to the incident, records show.

Vanbibber was charged with fourth-degree assault, theft less than $500 in value, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree trespassing.

He is being held on a $5,000 bond at the Greenup County Detention Center.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com

Recommended Stories

  • Mars rover's giant parachute carried secret message

    The huge parachute used by NASA’s Perseverance rover to land on Mars contained a secret message, thanks to a puzzle lover on the spacecraft team. Systems engineer Ian Clark used a binary code to spell out “Dare Mighty Things” in the orange and white strips of the 70-foot (21-meter) parachute.

  • Tina Turner Says She Pulled Herself ‘Above the Destruction and the Mistakes’ in Doc Teaser (Video)

    In the first look at the HBO documentary film “Tina,” Tina Turner recalls losing her mother when she was young, having watched her look out the window of their home until one day she wasn’t there and never came back. Turner explains how this memory shaped her and helped the music legend overcome hardship throughout her career. “I wanted her to come for me. I waited. She never did,” Turner says in the trailer. “And it’s all right. You know why? I’m a girl from a cotton field. I pulled myself above the destruction and the mistakes, and I’m here for you.” “Tina” comes from directors Dan Lindsay, T.J. Martin, who are the directors of the Oscar-winning “Undefeated,” and it will document Turner’s early rise to fame, her personal and professional struggles and her resurgence as a phenomenon in the 1980s. The documentary debuts on HBO on March 27. Also Read: Edgar Wright's 'The Sparks Brothers' Acquired by Focus Features “Tina” begins in the fall of 1981 when she sits down for an interview with Carl Arrington for People Magazine, five years after she had filed for divorce from Ike Turner and had already recorded hits like “A Fool in Love”, “River Deep – Mountain High” and “Proud Mary.” In that interview, she would reveal that her supposedly healthy marriage was full of abuse and torture she had suffered during her marriage and how she made her escape after years of trauma, and the article would be the first of many that would paint her as a survivor. The film then shows how she spent years performing in Vegas before finally hitting it big again with her album “Private Dancer” and her No. 1 single “What’s Love Got To Do With It.” “Tina” shows how Turner continued to privately wrestle with her own survivor narrative even as she performed with superstars and in front of record crowds. It concludes with Turner taking a bow at the opening night of the Broadway musical about her life. Others interviewed for the film include Angela Bassett, Oprah Winfrey, journalist Kurt Loder who co-authored “I, Tina,” playwright Katori Hall and husband and former record executive Erwin Bach, among many others. Check out the first teaser for the film above. Read original story Tina Turner Says She Pulled Herself ‘Above the Destruction and the Mistakes’ in Doc Teaser (Video) At TheWrap

  • 'Revolutionary!': Amazon just dropped the price of its No. 1 best-selling Apple Mac Mini

    Ready to give your old computer the boot? Score Apple's newest fully loaded Mac Mini for its lowest price ever.

  • The Simpsons: Kevin Michael Richardson replaces Harry Shearer as Dr Hibbert

    The show has said white cast members will stop portraying characters from other ethnic backgrounds.

  • With its own COVID-19 vaccine trial on pause, Sanofi will produce 12 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s candidate

    While its own COVID-19 vaccine candidate faces trial delays, French drug maker Sanofi will use its vaccine manufacturing plant in Marcy L'Etoike, France, to formulate and fill vials with Johnson & Johnson's single-dose shot. The goal, Sanofi said, is to produce about 12 million doses in its facility. The companies are considered rivals, but Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson said the company is "stepping forward to show solidarity" amid the coronavirus pandemic, even as it remains focused on eventually moving forward with its own trials. Sanofi previously agreed to help bottle and package 125 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. Read more at The Associated Press. More stories from theweek.comIs the new COVID normal preventing us from getting back to life?Ted Cruz says his wife is 'pissed' over leaked Cancun textsFrench actor Gérard Depardieu reportedly charged with rape

  • Ahmaud Arbery's mother reflects on her son's death one year after he was killed while jogging

    "I was in a state of just being numb. And as the days have passed, the numbness has left, and I'm really - it's very painful," Cooper-Jones said.

  • Supplies, cargo reach International Space Station

    Employing a two-stage Antares rocket, the Cygnus spacecraft launched from NASA's Wallop's Island, Virginia, on Saturday (February 20).Northrop Grumman has named the spacecraft the "S.S. Katherine Johnson," as a tribute to the pioneering African American NASA mathematician whose life story inspired the film "Hidden Figures," according to Space.com. The aerospace company has a tradition of naming each of its spaceships after "an individual who has played a pivotal role in human spaceflight," according to its website.

  • Tiger Woods feeling stiff coming off back surgery, hopes to play in Masters

    Tiger Woods remains optimistic he'll be able to play at the Masters in April as he continues to recover from back surgery.

  • British girl receives heart revived outside body

    Freya Heddington's world was turned upside down two years ago when she was diagnosed with restrictive cardiomyopathy.The heart condition causes tiredness, chest pain and breathing problems, and Freya was going to need a heart transplant.The 14 year old expected to have to wait two years for the procedure, but it ended up being just two months."I am ecstatic that I got such an amazing gift," she said. "But it's also upsetting to know that someone also died."Freya received a new heart thanks to pioneering technology which capitalises on harvesting hearts from a range of donors.Usually the vital organ is taken from patients who are brain dead but their hearts are still beating.But a new procedure, first done at a hospital in Cambridge in 2015, retrieves adult donor hearts that have been allowed to stop beating on their own after life support has been withdrawn.A special device is able to then restart the heart and ensure it is healthy before it is transplanted into a patient.Initially, the procedure was only available to adults in need of transplants, but the Royal Papworth hospital has since teamed up with Great Ormond Street Hospital to ensure children can also benefit from it.Transplant surgeon Marius Bergman says more lives have been saved, “In other words, we double the amount of heart transplantation and we reduce the waiting time period and we had to do the exactly same thing for the paediatric recipients and at the same time, for both populations to reduce the mortality in the waiting list, that’s what we achieved.”Freya is one of six British youngsters to have received a new heart using the procedure.Only four others have been carried out worldwide.

  • Dubai's Emirates seeks key role in global vaccine delivery

    The belly of the Emirates plane that touched down in Dubai early Sunday from Brussels was stuffed with precious cargo: tens of thousands of doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, reported as being 95% effective, must be preserved at the frigid temperature of negative 70 Celsius (minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit).

  • ‘MyPillow Guy’ complains loyalty to Trump is costing him millions while facing $1.3 billion lawsuit

    ‘I lost 20 retailers, and it’s cost me $65 million this year that I won’t get back, OK?’

  • Perdue ditches Senate run after Trump Mar-a-Lago meeting

    Reports suggest meeting with former president last week ‘did not go well’

  • Texas train carrying fuel in flames after crossing collision

    Homes are evacuated as a train transporting fuel burns, sending black smoke billowing into the sky.

  • Tiger Woods suffers major injuries in car crash

    Tiger Woods has suffered serious injuries in a car crash and was pulled from his vehicle by firefighters in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning. Woods' car sustained "major damage" in a "single-car accident" on Rolling Hills Estate just after 7am, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office. Images from the scene appeared to show the car's bonnet caved in and its air bag inflated. Mark Steinberg, Woods' agent, issued a statement saying the golfer sustained "multiple leg injuries" and was currently in surgery. An LA County Sheriff's Office source told TMZ website that they do not believe alcohol was involved but they did not say whether any other substance was possibly involved.

  • 'Succession' star Nicholas Braun shoots his shot with Kim Kardashian after she files for divorce from Kanye West

    "Would you be down to meet a new person, a totally kind of different guy?" the actor asked Kardashian West in an Instagram video.

  • ‘Zero respect’: Ted Cruz pictured scrolling through phone during harrowing opening testimony into Capitol riot

    Senator caused controversy last week after he flew to Mexico while a winter storm battered Texas

  • 8-month-old shot in head by dad during fight between parents, Tennessee police say

    The child’s father is now wanted on charges related to the shooting.

  • ‘Heidi’s pretty p****ed’: Ted Cruz complains about friends who leaked his wife’s Cancun texts

    Cruz complained of politicised and nasty atmosphere and advised people not be ‘a**holes’

  • Shailene Woodley confirmed she's engaged to Aaron Rodgers and gave the first glimpse at her ring that could be worth $500,000

    Ajay Anad of diamond search engine Rare Carat told Insider that the ring seemingly features a diamond of 6 carats.

  • Ted Cruz on leaked Cancun trip texts: ‘Here’s a suggestion, just don’t be a------s’

    Cruz also made a joke about the Zodiac Killer.