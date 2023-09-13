Man on meth points laser at GSP helicopter with a deputy onboard during special operation

Bibb County deputies arrested two men after they pointed a laser at a GSP helicopter while a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy was on it.

BCSO said the two men used a laser to aim into or target a Georgia State Patrol helicopter while a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputy was onboard during a special operation.

This ultimately led to an interference with the operation.

BCSO said the use of the laser pointer hindered the flight, causing the pilot to make a sudden change to the flight path and also interfered with performing law enforcement duties.

The aircraft circled the area and located the suspects who were night fishing at Gibson Lake. BCSO said the pair jumped into a car and sped off, attempting to escape the helicopter.

S.R.T. Unit deputies and troopers on the ground caught up to the vehicle in a Centerville mobile home park on Deborah Drive.

According to the report, the driver admitted to smoking crystal meth before driving and also pointing the laser at the aircraft, saying it was a “dumb decision.”

Deputies said the passenger was charged with possession of methamphetamines, while the driver is facing charges of reckless conduct, aggressive driving, driving under the influence, probation violation, and use of a laser against an aircraft.

