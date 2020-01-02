Man with meth runs from Alabama deputies — then asks for a picture with them, they say

An Alabama man about to go to jail didn’t want to miss out on a photo opportunity.

Heath Swafford, a 24-year-old from Lacey Springs, was running away from deputies on Saturday, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. He surrendered when deputies said they could help him stop using drugs.

Swafford had methamphetamine and heroin, and deputies later found a stolen motorcycle at his house, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post on Monday. He was arrested on several charges.

But “in an unusual turn,” he asked the deputies who arrested him to pose for a picture with him, offiicals said.

The photo shows Swafford in handcuffs smiling in front of a patrol car along with three deputies.

“We try to make most arrests as enjoyable as possible,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

One commenter suggested Swafford should get a certificate.

“We have some paperwork for him,” the sheriff’s office wrote back.

Swafford was reportedly being held without bond.