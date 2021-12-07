Man from Mexico who allegedly brought 6 pounds of meth to Puyallup dealer is sentenced

A 28-year-old Mexican citizen was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court for dealing meth in Western Washington, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Omar Arellano-Hernandez was sentenced to three years, 10 months in prison for his drug-dealing activity. The man had traveled to the Pacific Northwest from Mexico and was staying at a motel in Tukwila when agents arrested him April 20, 2020.

“Overdose deaths from methamphetamine are at record high levels,” U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said in a news release. “Those in the grip of meth addiction struggle with the mental illness and frequently commit crimes to fuel their habit – making the community as a whole a victim of this drug trafficking.”

Arellano-Hernandez was arrested when he showed up to deliver more than six pounds of methamphetamine to another drug trafficker in Puyallup, according to the plea agreement. Both men were arrested and agents seized more meth and over $34,000 in cash from Arellano-Hernandez’s motel room.

The defendant entered the U.S. illegally, according to the news release, and he will likely be deported following his prison term. The man has been in custody since his arrest last year.