Man on minibike dies after being hit by driver in East Falls: Police
A 25-year-old man has died after Philadelphia police say he was hit by a vehicle after a driver ran a red light.
A 25-year-old man has died after Philadelphia police say he was hit by a vehicle after a driver ran a red light.
There are new details after a man threw a Molotov cocktail at police in a scary encounter for NYPD officers Saturday.
A man was arrested after throwing a chemical and a Molotov cocktail at officers when they pulled him over in Brooklyn Saturday.
Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old girl injured in the city's Port Richmond section on Sunday afternoon.
Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old girl injured in the city's Port Richmond section on Sunday afternoon.
Players on five more NFL teams will be skipping in-person voluntary workouts because of the pandemic: the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, the Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers. This weekend players from the other 16 clubs are expected to announce plans. The offseason sessions begin Monday, and on Wednesday the league sent a memo to all 32 teams saying the first four weeks of the voluntary program will be virtual.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. officials said Sunday that President Joe Biden is committed to raising the cap on refugee admissions this year, currently set at 15,000, but indicated it was unlikely he will go as high as the administration's initial goal of four times that much. Biden, a Democrat, signed an order on Friday limiting U.S. refugee admissions this year to the historically low 15,000 cap set under his predecessor Donald Trump, shelving a plan to raise it to 62,500, and drawing the ire of refugee advocates and some Democratic lawmakers.
A group of U.S. electricity companies wrote to President Joe Biden this week saying it will work with his administration and Congress to design a broad set of policies to reach a near-term goal of slashing the sector's carbon emissions by 2030. Washington should implement policies, including a clean energy standard, or CES, to ensure the electricity industry cuts carbon emissions 80% below 2005 levels by 2030, the group of 13 power interests, including generators Exelon Corp, PSEG and Talen Energy Corp, said in a letter to Biden.
As the Eagles plan on skipping voluntary workouts, head coach Nick Sirianni and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon will be impacted
That figure makes up about 50.4% of the total adult U.S. population, according to the CDC, marking a milestone for the country that has seen over 560,000 deaths from the pandemic, the highest for any single nation, as the government ramps up the pace of vaccination. The United States had administered 209,406,814 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 264,505,725 doses, the CDC said on Sunday. Those figures are up from the 205,871,913 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by April 17 out of 264,499,715 doses delivered.
Delaware State Police have announced that seven teenagers have been arrested in connection with several carjackings and violent attacks in the First State.
Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny could die "in a matter of days," his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh wrote on Facebook on Saturday, NPR reports. Navalny, who nearly died after a poisoning he has blamed on Russian President Vladimir Putin last August, is currently being held in a notorious penal colony outside of Moscow, where he is three weeks into a hunger strike. His physician Yaroslav Ashikhmin said test results Navalny's family shared with him showed he was at increased risk of cardiac arrest because of elevated potassium levels, and that his kidneys were deteriorating. "Our patient could die at any moment," Ashikhmin said in a translated Facebook post, per NPR. The Kremlin has prevented Navalny's personal doctors from seeing him and insists he's receiving adequate care. Andrei Kelin, Russia's ambassador to the United Kingdom, told BBC on Sunday that Navalny "will not be allowed to die in prison" and suggested the Kremlin critic was merely trying to "attract attention." Meanwhile, on Sunday, Navalny's allies put out an urgent call for his supporters to take to the streets en masse across Russia on Wednesday. Before the reports of Navalny's worsening condition, his team was determined to wait until 500,000 people had signed up to join the demonstration before announcing a date, but they've decided they can no longer wait for what they're calling "the final battle between good and neutrality." A "massive police crackdown" is expected in response, CNN's Bianna Golodryga reports. Read more at NPR. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingTrump's NSA general counsel Michael Ellis resigns, never having taken office7 cartoons about Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal
The incident, which took place in a neighborhood outside New Orleans, comes amid a particularly violent year for shootings across the country.
Alexei Navalny’s teenage daughter has pleaded for doctors to be allowed access to her father, as allies of the jailed opposition leader called for mass protests in response to medical warnings he could die "at any minute". Several doctors, including Mr Navalny’s personal physician, warned at the weekend that the Kremlin’s most prominent critic was in critical condition because of “catastrophically high” potassium levels that might lead to heart failure. “Allow a doctor to see my dad,” Daria Navalnaya demanded on Sunday via Twitter. The 19-year-old, who like her father has a large social media following, is an undergraduate in Psychology at Stanford University in California. Two years ago, she worked with the New York Times to produce a video on young Russians “frustrated with the status quo (and) pessimistic about the possibility of change”. Mr Navalny, 44, has been on hunger strike since the end of last month, in protest over a lack of treatment for acute back pain that has led to numbness in his limbs.
Jadeveon Clowney is out to prove he's still elite in 2021.
Youth sports, school, volunteering, college — everything about growing up now is a competition, and it's making kids miserable.
The April 9 meeting in Iraq, first reported https://www.ft.com/content/852e94b8-ca97-4917-9cc4-e2faef4a69c8 by the Financial Times on Sunday, did not lead to any breakthrough, the Iranian official and one of the regional sources familiar with the matter said. The regional source said the meeting focused on Yemen, where a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia has been battling the Iran-aligned Houthi group since March 2015. "This was a low-level meeting to explore whether there might be a way to ease ongoing tensions in the region," the Iranian official said, adding that it was based on Iraq's request.
The list of players who won't report to workouts without COVID-19 protocols continues to grow.
Peloton is under federal pressure to recall its Tread+ machine after one child died and other customers were injured last month. What Happened: Federal regulators are asking exercise equipment company Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) to conduct a safety recall of its $4,295 Tread+ treadmill. Peloton is fighting the request, which comes after a child died and dozens of others were injured using the machine last month, the Washington Post reported, citing officials familiar with the matter. According to the Washington Post, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) earlier this week issued a subpoena asking Peloton to provide "the name of the child who died and the family's contact information so regulators can continue an inquiry into what went wrong." The CPSC has found "dozens" of incidents involving Peloton's treadmills, including reports of users who experienced injuries such as broken bones and head trauma after getting trapped beneath the equipment. Peloton issued a statement today calling the agency's information "inaccurate and misleading." Separately in February, the CPSC also received a report about the Tread+ when a 3-year-old boy suffered a "significant brain injury" after being pulled under the treadmill. After reports on the number of accidents and the severity of the injuries reported, CPSC staff decided to recommend that Peloton issue a product safety recall. Peloton, which is worth $34 billion, has been negotiating with regulators on the wording and timing of an alert to consumers regarding possible dangers posed by the Tread+. Peloton came under fire in March after its CEO and co-founder John Foley posted a letter to its website about the child's death, calling it a "tragic accident." Critics said the company did not do enough to address the family involved. Peloton bikes range in price from $1,895 to $2,495, and the treadmills cost from $2,495 for the basic model to $4,295 for Tread+. Why It Matters: The company has said its treadmills are "safe for use when the warnings and safety instructions we provide are followed." Treadmill-related accidents and deaths are at an alarming stage in the U.S. According to the CPSC, an estimated 22,500 treadmill-related injuries were treated at emergency departments in 2019. About 2,000 in children under 8 years old were treated in the department. The agency received reports of 17 deaths associated with treadmills from 2018 to 2020. Photo: Courtesy of Peloton See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGameStop Investor Keith Gill Doubles Stake To 200,000 Shares, Worth MillionKorean EV Battery Suppliers To Ford, VW Reportedly Reach Agreement To Avoid Import Disruption© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Like many young football players growing up in North Carolina, Chase Rice had his sights set on the NFL. After an outstanding sophomore season with the Tar Heels, that goal seemed realistic. “I certainly felt headed in that direction,” Rice says.
Luke Bryan will return to “American Idol” for a live broadcast tonight, sources tell Variety, after being sidelined from last week’s first live episode of the season — and also tonight’s Academy of Country Music Awards — as a result of contracting COVID-19. Shortly after this story was first published, Bryan tweeted (and the “Idol” account […]